Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu reacts after netting late winner for Auxerre at Troyes

Black Stars midfielder, Elisha Owusu has shared his excitement after scoring his first-ever goal for French Ligue 2 side AJ Auxerre in the victory over Troyes.

Owusu climbed off the bench to score a late winner as Auxerre continue their push for an immediate return to the French Ligue 1.

"Tell me I can't and watch me work twice as hard to prove you wrong," he posted on Instagram. "Walk in your purpose…. God will supply the rest," he added.

The 25-year-old's winner keeps Auxerre four points off leaders Stade Laval after seven games in the league.

Meanwhile, an own goal by Senegalese defender Abdoulaye Ndiaye gave the visitors the lead in the 21st minute.

Troyes levelled proceedings in the game in the 75th minute through Malian forward Jaures Assoumou.

The Ghana defensive midfielder won the match for Auxerre with a goal in additional time after being set up by Gaetan Perrin.

Ghana international left-back Gideon Mensah played the full minutes of the match for Auxerre and was shown the yellow card in the 38th minute.

Owusu has made 7 appearances, scoring once and assisting once in the season so far.