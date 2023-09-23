Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu scores first Auxerre goal in away win against Troyes in Ligue 2

Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu scored his very first goal for AJ Auxerre when they overcame ESTAC Troyes on matchday 7 in the French Ligue 2 on Saturday.

Owusu bagged the winning goal for Auxerre as they beat Troyes 2-1 at the Stade de l'Aude to extend their unbeaten streak to five matches.

An own goal by Senegalese defender Abdoulaye Ndiaye gave the visitors the lead in the 21st minute.

Troyes levelled proceedings in the game in the 75th minute through Malian forward Jaures Assoumou.

The Ghana defensive midfielder won the match for Auxerre with a goal in additional time after being set up by Gaetan Perrin.

Ghana international left-back Gideon Mensah played the full minutes of the match for Auxerre and was shown the yellow card in the 38th minute.

Owusu has made 7 appearances, scoring once and assisting once in the season so far.