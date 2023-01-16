Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu seals move to AJ Auxerre

Black Stars midfielder Elisha Owusu has completed his move from KAA Gent to French outfit AJ Auxerre in the winter transfer window.

The 24-year-old returns to France after three years in Belgium, signing a two-and-a-half year deal with the former Ligue 1 champions.

Owusu is expected to add his rich experience to the club battling for survival in Ligue 1 this season.

"A new international joins the ranks of Auxerre! AJA is pleased to announce the signing of Elisha Owusu for two and a half years. The defensive midfielder, who will wear number 42, arrives from La Gantoise (Belgium), the club in which he has been playing since 2019," wrote the club confirming the arrival of Owusu.

The former Olympique Lyonnais academy product struggled with injuries at the start of the season, affecting his game time.

However, he played a key role as Ghana qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, featuring in the playoff against Nigeria.

He joins compatriot Gideon Mensah at AJ Auxerre.