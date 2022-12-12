Ghana midfielder Elisha Owusu was ‘little surprised’ to be invited for ‘important’ Nigeria tie

Elisha Owusu admits he was taken aback when he was called up for Ghana's World Cup final qualifying round tie against Nigeria earlier this year.

The Genk midfielder was named to the squad and came on as a late substitute in Abuja as Ghana earned a 1-1 draw against their fierce rivals to secure a place in Qatar on away goals.

“I was a little bit surprised because it was a really important game. I was in the squad before and to be called for those two games I was like ‘wow so big,” he said on Star Connect.

“I was happy and so proud. My family was very proud.”

“As a player, that is the type of game you want to play,” he added.

“I think every player wants to feel this kind of pressure, this kind of difficulty game, a game that can decide a lot of things for your career.

“I was excited and motivated to be there. If you were part of the squad, you’re a part of the squad that qualified [Ghana] to the World Cup which is amazing. It’s history.”

As a result of his contribution to Ghana's qualification, Owusu was named to the final squad for the tournament later this year, but he did not make a single appearance as the Black Stars were eliminated in the group stage.