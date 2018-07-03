Agyeman-Badu returns to Udinese after loan at Bursaspor

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu has returned to parent Club Udinese after spending last season on loan at Turkish club Bursaspor.

The defensive midfielder joins the club ahead of preseason preparations for the new campaign.

Badu, who has been a integral part of the Udine club since joining in 2010 left for Turkey following limited play time after he dipped in form.

However, with many games under his belt in Turkey, the swash-buckling former Berekum Chelsea midfielder will look to wrestle his position at the team back for the new campaign.

Udinese, who finished last season in 14th place are strengthening their squad for next season and the return of Badu will be key to the campaign.