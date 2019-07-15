Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu wants to help Hellas Verona maintain serie A status

Midfielder Emmanuel Agyeman-Badu has vowed to help serie A returnees Hellas Verona maintain their top flight status next season.

The Ghana international joined the Gialloblu on a season long loan from Udinese, with the club having the option of making the move a permanent one.

"I just have to work and help the team, already in the last championship final I played several games so it's all behind," he said at his first press conference.

"I am ready to do anything, just to help the team: I put my experience of many years in Serie A to reach the goal of salvation," he added.

Agyeman-Badu has been on the books of Udinese since 2010 and spent a season on loan at Bursaspor in Turkey.

Last season Badu lasted only 161 minutes on the pitch due to injuries but the former FIFA U-20 world cup winner has disclosed he is very fit for the new campaign.

"Now I am very well physically," he said.

Agyeman-Badu has already played his first game with the club after featuring in the team's 12-0 thrashing of Priemiero in preseason.