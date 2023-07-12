Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey seals loan move to Cypriot club Ethnikos Achna

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey has completed his loan move to Cypriot club Ethnikos Achna.

Lomotey, 25, will play has started training with the side after completing formalities, as revealed exclusively by GHANAsoccernet.com last week.

He joins Ethnikos on a season-long loan, which will run until June 2024 from Swedish Allsvenskan club Malmo FF as he seeks more playing minutes in the coming season.

Lomotey has failed to land a starting position at Malmo, having been inconsistent with his performances since joining from French side Amiens SC in August last year.

The former Dreams FC player has managed just seven appearances across all competitions for Malmo, where he provided one assist.

The defensive midfielder has three more years left on his Malmo contract, which will expire in June 2026.

Lomotey moved to France in August 2020 after a successful spell at Spanish clubs Extremadura UD and Villareal CF B.

He has seven international caps for Ghana since making his debut in October 2020 when the Black Stars lost 3-0 to Mali in an international friendly.