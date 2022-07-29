Ghana Latest Football News, Live Scores, Results - GHANAsoccernet

GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey set to miss Amiens SC season opener against Metz

Published on: 29 July 2022
Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey set to miss Amiens SC season opener against Metz
Emmanuel LOMOTEY of Amiens during the Ligue 2 BKT match between Amiens and Clermont on November 21, 2020 in Amiens, France. (Photo by Matthieu Mirville/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

French Ligue II side Amiens SC will be without Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey for the game against Metz FC.

The former Dreams FC is reported to have picked up an injury and did not travel with the squad to Metz.

The 24-year-old is reported to be in talks with the club over a potential transfer move in the ongoing window.

The Ghana international made 29 appearances for Amiens SC in the 2021/22 season.

Fellow Ghanaian counterpart Nicholas Opoku will be in action for Amiens SC in this first game of the season

Below is the traveling sqaud to Metz.

Gurtner, Charruau – Barry, Opoku, Fofana, Ring, Xantippe, Degrumelle – Benet, Doums, Junior Fofana, Lachuer, Gene, Gomis, Leautey – Tolu, Bianchini, Chibozo

Absent: Mendy, Badji (transfer window), Lomotey, Gélin, Monzango (injury)

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more