Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey set to miss Amiens SC season opener against Metz

French Ligue II side Amiens SC will be without Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey for the game against Metz FC.

The former Dreams FC is reported to have picked up an injury and did not travel with the squad to Metz.

The 24-year-old is reported to be in talks with the club over a potential transfer move in the ongoing window.

The Ghana international made 29 appearances for Amiens SC in the 2021/22 season.

Fellow Ghanaian counterpart Nicholas Opoku will be in action for Amiens SC in this first game of the season

Below is the traveling sqaud to Metz.

Gurtner, Charruau – Barry, Opoku, Fofana, Ring, Xantippe, Degrumelle – Benet, Doums, Junior Fofana, Lachuer, Gene, Gomis, Leautey – Tolu, Bianchini, Chibozo

Absent: Mendy, Badji (transfer window), Lomotey, Gélin, Monzango (injury)