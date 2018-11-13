Ghana midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi elated over successful season in Sweden

Former Ghana U-17 midfielder Enoch Adu Kofi has expressed excitement after winning his third Swedish Allsvenskan title.

The defensive midfielder played a key role in AIK's season, playing 27 games as they wrapped up the league title on the final day with a 1-0 victory over Kalmar.

Adu Kofi is winning his third title in Sweden, having previously won the trophy on two occasions with Malmoe FF.

The 28 year old took to Twitter to express his delight posting,"SM-guld 2018. thank You all for a Great Year. # AllpraiseToGod @ aik Jag alskar Allah ALLTID PÅ GUll Great fans we have ."

Defender Robin Jansson scored the goal that secured the Swedish title for AIK on Sunday.

AIK knew that a win away to Kalmar would guarantee that they would lift the Lennart Johansson trophy, and the 26-year-old headed home a first-half goal that proved enough to give them a 1-0 victory and the title.

This is the 6th time AIK are winning the Swedish Allsvenskan after last winning it in 2009.

Enoch Adu Kofi joined AIK at the start of the season on a three year deal after previously playing for Malmoe FF, Club Brugge and FC Nordsjælland.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin