In a scintillating London derby showdown at the Emirates Stadium, Kai Havertz emerged as the standout performer, earning praise from Arsenal teammate Thomas Partey following their commanding 5-0 victory over Chelsea.

Havertz, facing his former club, delivered a mesmerising display, contributing significantly to Arsenal's emphatic win. The 24-year-old midfielder showcased his prowess by finding the back of the net twice, solidifying Arsenal's dominance and sealing Chelsea's most significant defeat of the season.

Partey, impressed by Havertz's performance, commended the midfielder for his exceptional recent form, acknowledging his hard work and contribution to Arsenal's recent successes.

"He’s a great player, he’s working a lot and you can see the work he’s doing. He deserves everything that comes along. I hope he can continue like that and finish the season strongly," Partey remarked, as quoted by Arsenal.com.

Thomas Partey himself made a meaningful impact marking his fifth start of the season last 72 minutes before being replaced by Jorginho

Havertz's brace against his former team further cements his impact since joining Arsenal from Chelsea last summer for a substantial fee of £67.5 million. Despite initial struggles, he has now tallied 11 Premier League goals in 33 matches, demonstrating his growing influence on the team.

With this impressive victory, Arsenal now sits three points ahead of Liverpool in the league standings. Liverpool's upcoming clash against Everton in the Merseyside derby holds significant implications, especially as Everton contends with a battle for survival after being penalised eight points for financial breaches.

Meanwhile, Manchester City, currently in third place, holds the potential to overtake both Arsenal and Liverpool with two outstanding games in hand. A pair of victories would propel them to the top spot in the league standings, intensifying the race for Premier League supremacy.