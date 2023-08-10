Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba bids farewell to Mallorca ahead of move to Almeria

Black Stars midfielder Iddrisu Baba has parted ways with La Liga rival RCD Mallorca in order to join UD Almeria.

He is about to start a new path with UD Almeria after apparently agreeing to a three-year deal worth approximately €2.5 million.

The Ghanaian's exit from Mallorca signals the end of a relationship with the team that lasted close to a decade

The 27-year-old made 91 appearances for Mallorca between the time he arrived from Leganes' minor team in 2014 and the present.

Iddrisu through his Instagram account expressed his gratitude to teammates and fans among others

"It's very sad to leave a place I consider home, a club where I've lived many good times. Almost a decade shared with the red-black family, and suddenly I say goodbye.

"The journey continues, wishing each of you Mallorcanistas the very best. Until we meet again, I want to tell you that I love you very much and thank you very much for the opportunities and experiences we have shared together."

“Once a Mallorcan, ALWAYS a Mallorcan supporter. Go Mallorca!!!"

The 27-year-old joined the RCD Mallorca U-19s in 2014 and has risen through the ranks to become a key player while representing the Black Stars in between.

He is expected to help elevate the Almeria midfield as they aim to improve given their poor campaign last season which almost got them relegated from the Spanish top-flight.