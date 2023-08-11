Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba delighted to join UD Almeria

Ghana midfielder, Iddrisu Baba has expressed delight after completing his loan move to UD Almeria.

The 27-year-old join Almeria on a season-long loan from La Liga rivals Real Mallorca.

"New chapter unlocked, new beginnings. happy to be part of this big family. let's go." he wrote on Instagram.

Baba is expected to play a key role at Almeria in the new season after reuniting with former coach Vicente Moreno, who believes the midfielder is a great addition to his side.

"We are at that point of construction that as the days go by and the players who have to arrive arrive, I think we will be better with each passing day. This is set up like this and we are going to start the League with three more weeks of market. You have to focus on the game and win," he said during the pre-match presser for the opening game of the season.

The Black Stars midfielder could make his Almeria debut on Friday evening against Rayo Vellacano.