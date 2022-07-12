Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba joins Real Mallorca pre-season for the first time

Ghana international midfielder Iddrisu Baba Mohammed has joined Real Mallorca as they continue their pre-season training ahead of the new season.

Mallorca into their second week of pre-season as they welcome Baba and other two international players on Monday since they resumed from the break.

Baba, Slovakia star Martin Valjent and Chinese forward Kang-In Lee were given permission to extend their vacation. The team will continue to on Tuesday in a double session.

Mallorca will travel to Austria where they will spend eleven days as they continue training towards the 2022-23 campaign. They will play a couple of friendlies before returning to Spain to fine tune for the new campaign.

The Black Stars midfielder is a key member of the Mallorca team and he is expected to remain decisive for the side when the new season begins.

Baba made 26 appearances in the Spanish Primera Division last term where he managed one goal and an assist in the process.