Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba makes swift debut for Almeria following transfer

Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba wasted no time in making his presence felt at his new club Almeria. Just 24 hours after finalising his transfer to the club, Baba was already on the field. The quick transition followed his season-long loan move from Real Mallorca in La Liga.

Taking on Rayo Vallecano on Friday, Almeria were hoping for a strong start to their campaign. However, they faced disappointment with a 2-0 loss on home turf. Both goals for Rayo Vallecano came from the penalty spot. Baba played a significant role, featuring as a defensive midfielder for 77 minutes.

Despite the setback, Baba's performance didn't go unnoticed. He nearly scored with a header in the first half, displaying his attacking prowess. In the second half of the game, Baba stepped aside for Gonzalo Melero to take his place.

Baba's move to Almeria came through a loan agreement, with the club holding an option to buy him at the end of the season. This strategic move aligns with the expiration of his contract with Mallorca next year.

What's impressive is that Baba was trusted to start despite having limited training time with his new teammates. This choice speaks volumes about the high regard Almeria have for his skills and potential. If he continues to perform well, a permanent deal might be on the horizon, solidifying his place within the team's ranks.