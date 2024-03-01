Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba opens up about struggles at Almeria as relegation battle intensifies

Black Stars midfielder Iddrisu Baba has candidly shared his challenges adapting to life at UD Almeria in Spanish La Liga, expressing both personal and team-related concerns.

Almeria currently finds itself firmly rooted at the bottom of the Spanish La Liga table, having accumulated only 9 points from a possible 78 in 26 weeks of action. With 25 goals scored and 54 conceded, the club's predicament signals a challenging path ahead, possibly heading towards relegation to Segunda B.

The 28-year-old, who has spent a decade in Spain, acknowledged his preference for a more low-key lifestyle, finding comfort in staying indoors. He also opened about how he is making efforts to revive the team's season.

"I’m not a person who goes out much, I feel more comfortable at home," said Baba Iddrisu when asked about life outside of football in Spain. Despite his personal comfort, the midfielder opened up about the impact of Almeria's precarious situation in the ongoing season, revealing how it's affecting him emotionally.

"The team’s situation is complicated, and it affects me, but I try to handle it as best I can," added Baba Mohammed Iddrisu.

As the team heads into Week 27, they are set to face Celta Vigo in a crucial relegation six-pointer at the Estadio de Balaidos in Vigo on Friday night.

The upcoming match against Celta Vigo becomes a pivotal moment in Almeria's fight for survival, with hopes that the squad can rally together to secure much-needed points in their bid to avoid relegation.