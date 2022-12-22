Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba returns from injury as Real Mallorca beat Real Union

Ghana midfielder Iddrisu Baba made an injury comeback as Real Mallorca progressed to the next stage of the Copa del Rey after defeating Real Union.

The Spain-based player, who was ruled out of the World Cup due to the setback, lasted the entire duration as the La Liga side won 1-0 to make it into the third round of the Spanish Cup.

Iddrisu impressed as he worked tirelessly to protect the Mallorca's defence.

Dani Rodriguez's 20 minute winner ensured Real Mallorca made a winning return to competitive action.

Real Mallorca will face Getafe when La Liga resumes on December 30.

Baba has been a key cog in the Mallorca team despite struggles with injuries this term. His injury comeback is major boost for the Vermilions.

The Ghana international has made 19 appearances across all competitions this season for Real Mallorca.