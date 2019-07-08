Ghana midfielder Jeffery Schlupp begins preseason with Crystal Palace

Ghana international Jeffery Schlupp has joined his Crystal Palace teammates for preseason in Switzerland ahead of the start of the new campaign.

The 26-year old missed out on Ghana's team for the Nations Cup in Egypt after suffering an injury at the tail end of last season.

However, the former Leicester City man has recovered and joined the Eagles for preparations ahead of next season.

Crystal Palace will take part in the Uhrencup this year, an annual tournament founded in 1962 by representatives of Grenchen’s watchmaking industry held in Grenchen and Biel/Bienne and typically features four teams playing two games each.

Palace will play two matches over the course of their time in Switzerland, with the first coming against FC Luzern on Tuesday (July 9th).

The second clash will see the Eagles face reigning Swiss Super League champions BSC Young Boys at Stadium Neufeld, Bern, on Saturday 13th July.

However there is also a fourth team in the competition: Eintracht Frankfurt, who Palace will not play.