Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp extends Crystal Palace contract

Versatile Ghanaian midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp has extended his contract with English Premier League side Crystal Palace.

Schlupp inked a new deal which will see him stay at the South London club until the summer of 2025.

The former Leicester City attacker has been a key figure at Selhurst Park, making 230 appearances for the Eagles.

“In any Premier League squad, it remains vitally important to strike the right balance between youth and experience, with a squad of players all capable of driving the club forwards on and off the pitch," said the club's Chairman Steve Parish.

“As well as playing a pivotal role on the pitch, Will, Jeff and Joel are natural leaders in the dressing room who embody the Crystal Palace DNA and who help set a culture of the highest standards at the training ground. We are delighted that they will be with us next season to help further our exciting early progress under Oliver Glasner.”

Alongside Schlupp, Will Hughes and Joel Ward also extended their contracts with the club.

Schlupp netted a belter to salvage a point for Palace in their game against Fulham before coming off the bench in the thumping victory over Manchester United last Monday.