Published on: 07 October 2023
Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp forced off with injury in Crystal Palace's game against Nottingham Forest

Ghanaian midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp was subbed off after 25 minutes of the game between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League. 

The 30-year-old limped off after picking an injury and was replaced by English-born Ghanaian winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

SchluPp will undergo scans in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury.

Meanwhile, compatriot Jordan Ayew makes his third start for the Eagles after recovering from a similar injury.

Schlupp has made seven appearances in the English Premier League for Crystal Palace this season.

He joined the South London club in 2017 after winning the English Premier League with Leicester City a year earlier.

