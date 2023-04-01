Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp opens up on Roy Hodgson's return to Crystal Palace

Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp insists the mood in Crystal Palace's camp has been positive since the return of manager Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson, the oldest manager in the Premier League, replaced Patrick Vieira who was sacked last month after a run of poor results.

Hodgson is expected to lead the Eagles to a strong finish as the London club stares at relegation.

“It’s been positive,” Schlupp said, as quoted by the club's official website. “For many of us, the new manager is a familiar face. A lot of us know how he likes to work.

“We saw the international break as a chance to refresh and really have a crack at the last bit of this season – the last 10 games to come. We’ve had a managerial change, and we want to come back from the international period with a clear mind, ready to go.

“Roy is obviously a familiar face, with familiar tactics to a lot of us. He’s getting his message across early because it’s not like we’ve got a whole season to work on stuff – we’ve got two months of the season left to try and get results, and change things around."

Crystal Palace will face Leicestee City on Saturday with the Eagles just three points away from the drop.