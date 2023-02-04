Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp scores in Crystal Palace’s 2-1 defeat to Man United

Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp scored his first goal of the season for Crystal Palace in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ghanaian duo Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew made the starting line up for Crystal Palace team to face Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Manchester United got off to a good start with Bruno Fernandez putting the home side in the lead through a penalty in the seventh minute of the first half.

Marcus Rashford scored the second goal of the game to increase the lead for Manchester United in the 62nd minute.

A scuffle which was started by Jeffrey Schlupp and Antony saw Manchester United reduced to 10-men after Casemiro was red carded for violent conduct.

Crystal Palace took advantage of the 10-men and reduced the deficit through Jeffrey Schlupp in the 76th minute.

Manchester United protected the one goal lead to win the game and hand Palace boss Patrick Vieria his first defeat against Manchester United in the Premier League.

Jeffrey Schlupp has one goal in 21 appearances for Crystal Palace this season.