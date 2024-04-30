Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp sees bright future for Crystal Palace, praises potential of young players

Ghana midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp believes Crystal Palace has the best young talents in England and a few years could reach their full potential.

The former Leicester City winger scored a cracker as the Eagles held Fulham at the Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Schlupp has swapped places with Eberechi Eze and sometimes Jesurun Rak-Sakyi for game time at Crystal Palace this season. He started the last two games from the bench as he watched Eze show enormous talent in the Premier League.

According to the German-born Ghanaian, the talent at Palace excites him for the future of the club.

“Talent and potential-wise, it’s got to be right up there,” he told the club's official website. “I’ve been in other teams where, no disrespect to anyone, but it was an older squad. Potential-wise everyone was at their peak or coming to the end of their peak.

“It was different. It was more of an experienced side, winning games and grinding through games. Now, you can really see the talent. We have a much younger squad, and Dougie [Freedman] and the team have done so well in bringing in these quality young players.

“I think the time is coming now to where those players are going to start getting into their peaks. It’s a very, very exciting future ahead.” With so many young players gaining significant Premier League experience, the squad is not just growing in ability but in tactical nous and Premier League know-how.

“There are a few players now that have been here for three or four years and you have seen them get to the beginning of their primes,” Schlupp explains. “You’ve got T [Tyrick Mitchell], you’ve got Michael [Olise], you’ve got Ebs [Eze].

“Those young boys are stepping into that 24 or 25-year-old age group, which is normally the beginning of your peak. It’s great to see. There are going to be high expectations because they are quality players, but I think it’s up to them to take that into their stride and really show what they can do."

“We’re a close group. We always speak and I’ve tried to help, especially when they first started coming through, but they are growing into young men now. They have had the experience now. They know what they are doing, and we obviously try to help if they need help. We’ll speak.

“But I think they are good enough players to take on the advice that they are getting from coaches and really show it themselves now.”