Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp shares most memorable game as Crystal Palace player

Jeffrey Schlupp has reached a new milestone as a Crystal Palace player after making 200 Premier League appearances for the club.

The Ghana international was on target for Palace on Sunday as the Eagles salvaged a point against Fulham and extended their unbeaten run to four matches.

The 31-year-old disclosed that scoring against Manchester City in a 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium remains his most memorable game for the South London club.

“There have been some great moments â€“ those night games against Arsenal at home, they were special,” he told Crystal Palace's media. “But Manchester City, obviously. Everyone only talks about Andros [Townsend’s] goal â€“ I happen to have scored a goal in that game! It was a massive win, 3-2 away from home," he added.

“It was a good goal as well! But when Andros does that, I can’t blame him," continued Schlupp as he recounted his former teammate's belter against City.

“Our record is reasonably good, but it’s never been easy,” he admits. “We’ve gone there and got some good results, but to get good results you need to have luck on your side. You make your own luck, I guess, but with teams like that you almost need more.

“They’ve had players sent off before and we’ve gone on to win, but our record is pretty good compared to other teams. We came back from 2-0 down in December and we could have won it in the end.”