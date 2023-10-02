Ghana midfielder Kamal Sowah reacts after Standard Liege's away win at OH Leuven

Kamal Sowah has shared his excitement after scoring a late winner as Standard Liege defeated former club Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the Belgium league on Saturday.

The Ghana international, who is currently on loan at Liege, scored with three minutes remaining as the Red and Whites left the King Power at Den Dreef will maximum points.

Sowah did not celebrate after scoring in a show of respect to the club that nurtured him in Belgium, but took to Instagram to praise his teammates and the travelling fans.

"Plus three points. A big thanx to all the traveling fans for their great support yesterday, a strong team win and we will keep it going," he posted on social media.

Wilfried Kanga gave the Reds the lead at the stroke of half-time with a fine finish but the host responded after the break through Hamza Mendy.

The Ghana international grabbed to winner to register his second goal of the campaign for Standard Liege.

Sowah's loan deal expires at the end of the season with the club having the option of making it a permanent deal.

The former Leicester City player joined Standard Liege on transfer deadline day from Club Brugge.