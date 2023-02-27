Ghana midfielder Kamal Sowah reacts to Club Brugge's away win over Gent 

Ghana midfielder Kamal Sowah has reacted to Club Brugge's 2-0 away win against Gent in the Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

Brugge won away to go fourth on the league table with 46 points after round 27 fixture.

Kamal Sowah was named in the starting line up by Steve Parker helping his side to win the game at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

Bjor Meijer broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute with his goal before Hans Vanaken scored from the penalty spot to seal the win for Club Brugge.

Kamal Sowah in a tweet shared, "We Are Bruges +3"

We Are Bruges +3⏳💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/eRx04dr3XZ — Kamal Sowah (@SowahKamal) February 27, 2023

The 23-year-old has made 26 appearances this season, registering four assists for Club Brugge.