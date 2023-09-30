GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Ghana midfielder Kamal Sowah scores winner in Standard Liege's away victory against OH Leuven

Published on: 30 September 2023
Ghana midfielder Kamal Sowah scores winner in Standard Liege's away victory against OH Leuven

Black Stars midfielder, Kamal Sowah continued his good start to life at Standard Liege after scoring a late winner against former club Oud-Hervelee Leuven in the Belgium Pro League on Saturday.

Sowah, currently on loan at Liege, scored with eight minutes remaining to ensure the visitors left the King Power at Den Dreef with all three points after a 2-1 win.

Wilfried Kanga gave the Reds the lead at the stroke of half-time with a fine finish but the host responded after the break through Hamza Mendy.

The Ghana international grabbed to winner to register his second goal of the campaign for Standard Liege.

Sowah's loan deal expires at the end of the season with the club having the option of making it a permanent deal.

The former Leicester City player joined Standard Liege on transfer deadline day from Club Brugge.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more