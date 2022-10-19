Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng misses Hertha Berlin training with infection

Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng missed training on Tuesday due to an infection.

The Hertha Berlin star did not train with the squad which was confirmed by the head coach.

The 35-year-old is seeking treatment and expected to join the team soon.

Boateng was on the bench over the weekend as Hertha Berlin lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile Kevin-Prince Boateng has been appointed an ambassador for the Euro 2024 tournament to be staged in Germany.

The former Ac Milan star is delighted after he was announced ambassador of Berlin for Euro 2024.

Boateng, born in Berlin-Germany, represented Ghana at international level, but with the European country hosting Euro 2024, the 34-year-old has been elected to represent the city.

"It is a very special honor for me to represent the city that gave me everything 18 years ago. It is the cornerstone of my current career," he wrote on Instagram.

Boateng was unveiled during an official dinner organized by the German Football Association (DFB) which had tournament director Philipp Lahm present.