Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals how he proposed to his wife Valentina Fradegrada

Ghana midfielder Kevin Prince Boateng has disclosed how he proposed to his girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada.

The couple met seven months ago and finally tied the knot on Saturday at an undisclosed location in Italy.

Boateng and Valentina have been dating since he divorced ex-wife Melissa Satta.

The pair took marriage to a whole new level with invitations given via NFT's, which cost 50 Euros each.

The former AC Milan star revealed how he proposed to his wife “I asked her for the first time when we both spent a romantic night in a hotel in Berlin after dinner . Then, a month later, I formally proposed to her with roses and music in a hotel restaurant that I had closed especially for the occasion.”

Kevin-Prince Boateng has become the first player to marry in the metaverse.

The metaverse is a virtual reality, where friends and family get to take part in a ceremony in an online form.

The 35-year-old married his girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada on Saturday in Siena, Italy at a lovely ceremony.

