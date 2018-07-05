Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah advises African youth to desists from illegal migration

Newly signed Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has warned African youth to desists from the dangerous illegal migration to Europe in search of greener pastures.

According to the Ghana international, the youth of Africa can make it in their countries if they work hard.

Several Africans have died en-route to Europe through the sub-Saharan desert with others subjected to inhumane treatment.

Asamoah, who joined Inter Milan on a three year deal on Monday, advised the young African to stay in their countries and make their dreams come true.

"Many Africans want to go to Europe to make their fortune. My advice is that they can make their fortune in Africa too. The Ghanaian said in an interview. "Is in the war zones, so I can understand it. Otherwise I can not find any reason why they should leave their country ".

"Anyone who works hard ," he added. "can make it at home. How many Europeans come to Africa and find job opportunities? So why do not people here can not do it anyway? There are many talents in Ghana - Asamoah has said - they just need the right people to be discovered and taken forward. "