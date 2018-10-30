Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah excels as Inter Milan thump Lazio

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah produced another impressive display as Inter Milan thrashed Lazio at the Sadio Olimpico on Monday night.

The former Juventus star saw ninety minutes of action as a Mauro Icardi double and Marcelo Brozovic stunner gave Inter a convvincing win in the serie A.

Mauro Icardi opened the scoring for Inter in the 28th minute and caught Lazio napping early.

Midfielder Marcelo Brozovic doubled the nerazzurri's lead four minutes before the end of the first half, all but ensuring that Inter would go home with atleast something on their hands.

Icardi scored his second of the game in the 70th minute to seal the deal for Spalletti's men who are now upto second ahead of Napoli on goal difference, who have a goal difference of 8 as compared to Inter's tally of ten.

The result keeps Lazio at fourth, four points behind Inter and Napoli with 18 points in the bag.