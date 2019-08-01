Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah happy to reunite with Antonio Conte at Inter

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed joy in reuniting with former manager Antonio Conte at Inter Milan.

The pair will be working together again after Antonio Conte joined the Nerazzuri's in the summer on a three year deal.

"Ready to start the new season! Happy to see you again Mister," he posted on Twitter.

Asamoah, who worked with the former Chelsea boss at Juventus was full of excitement and warmly embraced the Italian tactician at the Sunning training center.

The Black Stars player joined his teammates on Tuesday after he was given more days rest following his involvement at the Nations Cup in Egypt.

Conte will now be working with one of his favourite players at Juventus, Kwadwo Asamoah, with whom they achieved so many successes.

The Ghana international has also described the Italian as one of the best managers he ever worked with.

Antonio Conte came close to signing the 30-year old versatile player during his time at Chelsea but Juventus were adamant to let the wing back leave.

Asamoah left for Inter last season, where he signed a three year deal and has become a key figure at the club, featuring prominently under Luciano Spaletti.

Inter Milan are currently back in Italy, as they continue preparations towards the start of the new season.