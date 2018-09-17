Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah sets sights on AFCON 2019 glory

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has expressed his desire of helping the Black Stars claim the 2019 Africa Cup of Nation to be held in Cameroon.

Asamoah, 29, ended his four-year exile from the national team in the 1-0 defeat against Kenya in the AFCON qualifier last weekend.

According to the Inter Milan midfielder, the four-time AFCON champions are are one of the favorites for the tournament next year and remains confident they can end the 36-year run without a major trophy.

“Ghana is one of the countries that can win the [2019] Africa Cup of Nations title. It is one of the things I want to win with my country,” Asamoah told Joy Sports.

“I pray and hope that we work together and stay focus because everything that we intend to achieve needs hard work and focus as well as unity,” he added.

Ghana, who are leading the pack in Group F with three points, have made it to the semifinals of the Afcon on six consecutive times since 2008, including two finals where they lost to Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire in 2010 and 2015 respectively.