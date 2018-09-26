Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah stars as Inter beat Fiorentina

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah produced another impressive performance as Inter Milan overcame a resilient Fiorentina in the Italian serie A on Tuesday evening.

The nerazzuri's had to endure some moments of intensive pressure from Fiorentina but the quality of the home side was key in the final third.

Kevin Mirallas struck the post early on for Fiorentina but Inter went ahead on the stroke of half-time with a Mauro Icardi penalty awarded for handball by Vitor Hugo following a VAR review.

Federico Chiesa levelled six minutes after half-time with a long-range shot which deflected off Milan Skriniar and the visitors took control after that.

It looked only a matter of time until Fiorentina scored a winner but instead D'Ambrosio swapped passes with Icardi from an throw-in and fired past Alban Lafont.

Inter have 10 points from their opening six games which have included three wins - as well as shock defeats to Sassuolo and Parma.