GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Ghana midfielder Kwame Bonsu joins UAE side Al Bataeh FC

Published on: 23 January 2023
Ghana midfielder Kwame Bonsu joins UAE side Al Bataeh FC

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Kwame Bonsu has joined United Arab Emirates topflight side Al Bataeh FC. 

The Ghanaian midfielder joins Al Bataeh after ending his stay with Egyptian outfit Cleopatra Ceremica.

The ex-Esperance midfielder has been without a club since September 2022.

The 28-year-old is expected to help Al Bataeh improve their place in the league standings with half of the campaign already played.

Bonsu has rich experience playing in the Arab world, having spent time in Tunisia and Egypt. The midfield dynamo has one cap for the senior national team of Ghana.

Al Bataeh sit 11th on the 14 team league table after 13 games in the ongoing season.

 

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more