Ghana midfielder Lawrence Agyekum attracting interest from Premier League clubs

Ghana international Lawrence Agyekum has emerged as a transfer target for Premier League clubs heading into the summer transfer window.

The Black Stars midfielder has become a transfer target for a hosts of clubs in Europe following an outstanding performance for Cercle Brugge.

Agyekum joined the Belgian outfit on season-long loan from Red Bull Salzburg last summer and established himself as a key member of the team.

In the recently concluded campaign, Agyekum racked up three goals and provided two assists in 46 appearances across competitions.

His outstanding performance did not go unnoticed, attracting interest from clubs in the English Premier League.

Despite signing a permanent deal with the Belgian club, Agyekum remains one of the most sought-after players.

In an attempt to snap up the midfielder, the unnamed Premier League clubs are said to have send scouts to monitor the Ghanaian international at the ongoing Unity Cup tournament in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Dutch giants Feyenoord have joined the race to sign the enterprising Ghanaian midfielder this summer.

Agyekum is part of the Black Stars squad for the Unity Cup, but missed the much-anticipated clash against Nigeria on Wednesday.