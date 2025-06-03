GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana midfielder Lawrence Agyekum reacts after netting debut Black Stars goal in Unity Cup

Published on: 03 June 2025
Published on: 03 June 2025

Ghana midfielder Lawrence Agyekum reacts after netting debut Black Stars goal in Unity Cup

Ghana international Lawrence Agyekum has shared his excitement after netting his debut goal for the Black Stars at the just ended Unity Cup tournament.

Agyekum, who plies trade for Cercle Brugge in Belgium was in action when the Black Stars thumped Trinidad and Tobago in the third place clash of the Unity Cup last Saturday.

Putting on a stellar performance, the enterprising midfielder netted his first goal for the Black Stars as they cruised to an emphatic 4-0 win at the Gtech Community Stadium.

“Another wonderful experience with the Black Stars. First international goal bagged. Grateful to God Almighty” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Captain Jordan Ayew opened the scoring in the 6th-minute mark before Razak Simpson doubled the advantage in the 12th-minute.

Before the half hour mark, Mohammed Fuseini fired his debut goal for the national team, with Agyekum cementing victory in the second half.

The midfielder recently sealed a permanent move to Cercle Brugge from Red Bull Salzburg following an impressive loan spell at the club.

