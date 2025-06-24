Ghana midfielder Lawrence Agyekum returns to Cercle Brugge for early pre-season

Black Stars midfielder Lawrence Agyekum has returned to Belgium to begin pre-season with his club Cercle Brugge.

The 21-year-old cut short his holidays to be present on the first day of preparation ahead of the 2025/26 season.

Agyekum joined some of his teammates, who also reported for early training, at the practice fields at Jan Breydel as the Belgian topflight side started pre-season.

The players were met by fans who welcomed their stars, taking photos and autographs as they enjoy the moment with the team.

Agyekum then hit the gym before taking part in recovery drills on the first day of training.

The talented midfielder enjoyed an outstanding campaign last season while on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

His performances earned him a permanent deal, signing a four-year contract with the Green and Blacks.

Despite putting pen to paper on a long-term deal, the West Africa Football Academy graduate remains on the radar of clubs in France and England.

Agyekum made his Ghana debut in March during the FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad before scoring his first Black Stars goal at the Unity Cup in London.

He spent a few days in Ghana during his vacation, where he played in the All Star Games before returning to Brugge.