Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru begins early pre-season with Anderlecht

Black Stars ace Abdul Majeed Ashimeru has returned to Belgium after a short holiday in Ghana to begin pre-season.

The Anderlecht star looked unrecognisable after cutting off his braids as he joined his teammates for early preparations ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Ashimeru underwent the necessary test before training officially began on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Anderlecht have lined up a series of friendlies including matches against SC Braga of Portugal, Germany's FC Wolfsburg and FC Metz.

The former Red Bull Salzburg spent most of last season on the treatment table after persistent injuries, including being forced off in Ghana's game against Mozambique at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early this year.

The 26-year-old will be hoping to stay injury-free in the upcoming campaign as he helps Anderlecht return to their best next season.

Ashimeru missed the Ghana World Cup qualifiers in June after he was excused by coach Otto Addo due to his injury woes.