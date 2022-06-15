Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru dreams of playing at the 2022 World Cup 

Ghana and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru is eyeing a place in the Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The former Red Bull Salzburg midfielder has missed out on recent invites to the team due to injuries.

His absence from the team has been criticized by former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan.

Ashimeru has been a key player for Anderlecht last season and is hoping his performance next season will get him a place in the squad for the Mundial next season.

“The World Cup is in everyone's plans. Every footballer wants to go. You have to put in more hard work to be there. The guys over there I think all deserve it. Everyone is doing his own thing in his team,” he said on Joy News.

“You have to earn it. You have to work hard to be there. I believe everyone wants to go to the World Cup but you have to earn it and I will make sure I do what I can to earn it.”

“I am full Ghanaian and I support the Black Stars. I support their decision because they know the kind of players they want. I am fully Ghanaian and I will never say if I get a call from them I won't come. I will really appreciate them calling me,” he added.

Ashimeru made his debut for the Ghana national football team on 25 May 2017 in a friendly against Benin.