Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru earns praise from Kasper Schmeichel

Published on: 06 May 2024
Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has received praise from teammate Kasper Schmeichel.

According to Anderlecht goalkeeper, Ashimeru demonstrated that he is a big-game player after his impressive performance in their recent match.

Anderlecht played out a goalless draw with Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian Pro League Championship round on Sunday.

Ashimeru showcased his value as one of the standout players on the field. He executed two successful dribbles, delivered one key pass, and won eight ground duels, all within 38 touches during his 68 minutes on the field.

After the game, Schmeichel remarked, "He showed that he is a big player."

Since the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with the Black Stars, Ashimeru has encountered struggles with injuries, which have limited his playing time.

He had made appearances from the bench in the last three games prior to Sunday's match, and evidently, his teammates appreciated his contributions.

