Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru faces setback with fresh injury

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru is facing a fresh injury setback that could potentially sideline him for a few weeks.

The nature of the injury remains unclear, but it is believed to have been sustained during Anderlecht's opening match of the season against Union SG in the Belgian Pro League on July 28.

Ashimeru featured for 81 minutes in the match, which unfortunately saw Anderlecht on the losing end. His absence from the squad in the subsequent match last Saturday served as confirmation of the injury's impact on his availability.

The midfielder had aimed to start the new season on a strong note and avoid injury concerns that plagued him in the previous season. Despite his determination, it seems that he has encountered a setback early in the campaign.

Last season, Ashimeru faced challenges with injuries, even though he managed to perform exceptionally well. With the hope of maintaining a clean bill of health this time around, this fresh injury is certainly a setback he would have wished to avoid.

He could miss Ghana's final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Central African Republic on September 7.

As Ashimeru navigates this latest hurdle, he will undoubtedly be focused on his recovery and a swift return to the pitch.

The midfielder's determination and resilience will play a pivotal role in his efforts to overcome the injury and resume his contributions to Anderlecht's campaign.