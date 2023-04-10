GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru impresses in Anderlecht's draw against Westerlo

Published on: 10 April 2023
Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru delivered an impressive performance for RSC Anderlecht in their 0-0 draw against Westerlo in the Belgium Jupiler Pro League on Sunday. 

The former West African Football Academy (WAFA) SC graduate played the full 90 minutes of the match and displayed his skills, making crucial contributions to his team's performance.

Ashimeru's performance statistics were equally impressive, with 78 touches, 47 successful passes, 7 ground duels won, 3 successful dribbles, 3 fouls won, 3 shots, 2/2 long balls completed, 1/1 tackles won, and 1 chance created.

The Black Stars player has been one of Anderlecht's most important players this season, making 26 appearances in the league so far and contributing two goals and three assists.

Anderlecht's draw against Westerlo leaves them ninth on the league table as they continue to push for a Europa League spot.

