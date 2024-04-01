Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru makes injury return in Anderlecht's Championship playoff win

Ghanaian midfielder Majeed Ashimeru marked his return from injury in Anderlecht's victory during the Belgian league championship playoffs against Antwerp.

Ashimeru, who last played for Ghana's Black Stars during the AFCON 2023 in Ivory Coast, had been sidelined due to an injury sustained at the tournament.

The former WAFA academy graduate made a cameo appearance as a late substitute against Antwerp, entering the match during injury time.

Killian Sardella's goal in the 52nd minute secured a comfortable lead for Anderlecht as they strive for the Belgian Pro League title this season.

Ashimeru's comeback is a significant boost for both his club and country, with his dynamic midfield presence expected to bolster Anderlecht's title aspirations and Ghana's squad ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali in June.