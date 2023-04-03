Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru Named TOTW in Belgium

Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru has been recognized for his exceptional performance in Anderlecht's recent Belgian Pro League fixture against KAS Eupen.

The talented midfielder was named in Sofascore's team of the week following his standout display on Sunday afternoon.

Despite KAS Eupen posing an early threat with a low cross from Konan N'Dri finding Djeidi Gassama, Bart Verbruggen in Anderlecht's goal denied the Pandas an early lead. The first half ended goalless, with Benito Raman coming close to opening the scoring on two occasions.

However, Anderlecht broke the deadlock early in the second half when Kristian Arnstad delivered a fine free-kick, which Raman headed into the net.

Ashimeru, who was substituted in the 77th minute, had an impressive performance throughout the match. He made two key passes, completed 73 touches, and had a 90% pass accuracy, including completing three long balls and three dribbles.

The Black Stars goalkeeper, Manaf Nurudeen, was an unused substitute for KAS Eupen. Boris Lambert's header hit the post, and Gary Magnée and Smail Prevljak missed the target in the closing minutes. Despite their late efforts, Anderlecht held on to claim a vital victory and three points in the Belgian Pro League.

Ashimeru's inclusion in Sofascore's team of the week is a testament to his talent and contribution to Anderlecht's success in the league.