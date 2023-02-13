Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru reacts to Anderlecht 3-1 win against St.Truiden

Ghana midfielder Majeed Ashimeru has reacted to Anderlecht’s 3-1 win over St.Truiden in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League on Sunday.

Goals from Benito Raman, Islam Slimani and Andres Dreyer ensured the Belgian giants won the game at the Lotto Park.

Gianni Bruno scored a consolation for St.Truiden in the game.

The former WAFA midfielder played 71 minutes in the game before he was substituted.

Reacting to a post on his social media handle he said, “Be strong-minded, and always believe that the impossible is possible!!

Big Win Today!! All focus on Thursday 💯.. Fans were amazing as always”

Majeed Ashimeru has made 19 appearances for Anderlecht this season and has scored two goals.