Ghana midfielder Michael Baidoo set for Middle East move after short Plymouth spell

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo is on the verge of a swift exit from English side Plymouth Argyle, just six months after joining the club, GHANAsoccernet.com can report

According to Qatari outlet Akoora, the 26-year-old is close to finalising a move to Qatari top-flight runners-up, Umm Salal SC.

Baidoo joined Plymouth from Swedish side IF Elfsborg in January 2025 in what was reported to be a record transfer for the Swedish club.

The deal was reportedly worth between 1.7 to 1.8 million Euros, with performance-based bonuses attached.

However, despite the initial optimism, Baidoo's stint in England has been underwhelming.

He made just 13 appearances in the second half of the Championship season, failing to cement a regular place in the starting eleven.

Plymouth's relegation to League One at the end of the season has further complicated his stay, prompting a search for a new challenge.

Umm Salal’s interest presents Baidoo with a fresh opportunity in a growing and financially attractive league.

The move could offer him more consistent playing time and a stable environment as he looks to reignite his career.

If completed, this transfer will mark another significant chapter in Baidoo’s career, which has already seen him develop in Norway, Sweden, and England.