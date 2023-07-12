Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus arrives in Holland for pre-season with Ajax

Mohammed Kudus has returned to the Netherlands after a short break in Ghana to begin pre-season with Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

The in-demand attacking midfielder reported to the Future Sports Complex on Wednesday for a mandatory medical before joining his teammates for training.

The players who were involved in international activities at the end of last season were taken through regular exercises as they recover their fitness.

Kudus has been a key player for the Dutch giants and has been a subject of transfer speculation this summer, with clubs from the English Premier League pursuing his signature.

According to reports, Brighton are set to sent their first bid to Ajax for the services of the Ghana international.

The 22-year-old's future in the Eredivise remains in doubt ahead of the new season despite two years remaining on his current deal.

Kudus scored 18 goals and provided seven assists across all competitions last season and was Ghana's star at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.