Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus disappointed after West Ham's defeat to Everton

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has expressed disappointment following West Ham United's home defeat to Everton on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was handed his first Premier League start as the Hammers suffered a narrow loss, courtesy a Dominic Calvert-Lewin second half strike for the Toffees.

Despite the defeat, Kudus has urged his teammates to look forward to the next game as they learn from the mistakes of the Everton match.

“It was very disappointing,” the Ghanaian told West Ham TV. “We want to win every game, but it’s done now and we need to focus on the next game.

“From the start of the game, we knew we were playing against a very compact team. We knew we would have to do more to create a lot of chances, but we didn’t manage to do that. If you don’t score then you need to not concede, but we didn’t do that today. We need to learn from that and focus on our next game.”

The versatile midfielder was deployed on the right wing by David Moyes, a position the former Ajax star excelled at while playing in the Dutch Eredivisie last season.

“I know about my abilities and I know what I can do,” he continued. “I believe a lot in myself so I’m just here, trying to settle in and take in as much information as I can. I want to input that into my game and do what I can for the team.

“The expectation in myself is there. Everyone expects from me because I know myself better than anybody else. I think my best position is as the No10, as the attacking midfielder, but as a team player, when I find myself on the right side then I just want to do my best for the team.”