Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus earns praise for stunning goal in Premier League

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus is receiving accolades in England for his remarkable goal while playing for West Ham United.

The former Ajax player is gaining prominence in the Premier League, and his recent performances have not gone unnoticed, as emphasized by club icon Nigel Reo-Coker.

Kudus has showcased his scoring ability by netting three goals in his last six appearances, including a memorable strike against Arsenal. His recent goal against Brentford, despite West Ham's 3-2 loss, has garnered admiration.

Kudus, 23 years old, executed a beautiful half-bicycle kick that left a lasting impression. A BBC commentator described him as "a special, special player" who consistently delivers exceptional goals.

The Evening Standard was highly impressed with Kudus's performance, naming him as West Ham's standout player. He received an impressive grade of 8, with the assessment stating, "Scored a sensational, acrobatic equalizer after Brentford had taken an early lead. Also excellent work in the run-up to Antonio's miss," as per the London newspaper.

Club legend Nigel Reo-Coker shared his thoughts on Kudus's role within the team but expressed some uncertainty about his best position. "I think Kudus can have the same impact as Jérémy Doku for Manchester City. He has to play from the right, in one-on-one he can do magical things," Reo-Coker remarked during an interview with the BBC.

West Ham United manager David Moyes is pleased with Kudus's versatility and the options he brings to the team. Moyes highlighted Kudus's ability to play in various positions, saying, "He can play in midfield, he can play from the right, and at Ajax, he even played as a striker. I also spoke to John Heitinga about that. He gives us options, and that makes it more difficult for opponents to figure out how we will play."

Kudus has five goals this season for West Ham.