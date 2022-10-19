GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 19 October 2022
Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus explains why Thiago Alcantara is his football role model
Red-hot Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has revealed why Thiago Alcantara is a perfect role model for his football career. 

The 22-year-old met his idol during the UEFA Champions League clash between Ajax and Liverpool at Anfield last month.

Kudus has been following the Spanish midfielder since his Right to Dream Acaddemy days and once received a signed shirt from the Liverpool star when he was playing for FC Nordsjaelland.

According to Kudus, Alcantara's ability to combine his defensive duties and creativity makes his a unique footballer.

"I loved his game as a child. I like creativity and joy of playing. When I played in Denmark, a friend of mine arranged a shirt from him. It was fantastic. The shirt is hanging at my home and I am very proud of it," he told Ajax  media.

"Sometimes he plays on 'six' but then, despite his defensive duties, he doesn't lose his creativity. No matter where he plays, he always finds the balance between defense and attack. That's how I want to play," he added.

Kudus is enjoying a stellar campaign this season, having scored eight goals across all competitions for Ajax.

